National Braille Press
Главни увиди
    • О нама

    National Braille Press is a non-profit printer and publisher in Boston that produces braille materials and tactile graphics for blind individuals. They support literacy for blind children and adults by providing accessible materials for students, consumers, and professionals. Their services include braille transcription and ink printing for a wide range of materials, from children's books to financial statements. They are also researching and developing affordable digital braille computers and tablets to enhance accessibility for blind individuals.

    nbp.org
    Веб-сајт
    1927
    Година оснивања
    31
    Број запослених
    $1M-$10M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за National Braille Press

    Остали ресурси