LivWell
Главни увиди
    • О нама

    LivWell is a vertically integrated cannabis retailer that has been serving quality cannabis since 2009. They cultivate, research, extract, and manufacture their own brands to offer quality products across multiple categories. LivWell is dedicated to quality in every aspect of the business and has a responsibility to move the industry forward. They prioritize educating the public about cannabis and providing customers with the information they need to enjoy LivWell cannabis products safely and responsibly.

    http://www.livwell.com
    Веб-сајт
    2009
    Година оснивања
    751
    Број запослених
    $100M-$250M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

