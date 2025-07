Janux Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cancer therapeutics using its proprietary TRACTr platform technology. Their lead product candidates target specific antigens associated with prostate cancer, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. They are also developing a bispecific product candidate to enhance the anti-tumor activity of T cells. Janux Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and is based in La Jolla, California.