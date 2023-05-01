Каталог Компанија
Fox Racing
    Fox Racing is a global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. The company was founded by Geoff Fox, who believed his high-performance suspension and engine components could give riders an on-track advantage. Fox Racing has expanded its activities and products into Mountain Bike, BMX, Surf and Wakeboard, but the idea of elevating athletic performance through progressive innovation is still what drives them. The company employs over 500 people in over 20 countries worldwide and has a proud history of sponsoring some of the finest athletes.

    foxracing.com
    Веб-сајт
    1974
    Година оснивања
    583
    Број запослених
    $100M-$250M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

