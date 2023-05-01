Каталог Компанија
Flora Growth
    • О нама

    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Веб-сајт
    2019
    Година оснивања
    277
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

