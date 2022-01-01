Процењена укупна вредност: $6,036
Provided through BCBS
$700 per year. Rewards given in the form of PulseCash
Offered by MetLife
Face-to-face sessions, unlimited telephonic support and online tools/resources
15 days
15 days
Offered by Nationwide
5 days
15 days
1.5x base salary up to $1m
1.5x base salary up to $1m
STD with 60% pay up to $3,500/w and LTD with 50%/60% pay up to $15,000/mo
Mobile Phone Discount
50% match on the first 6% of base salary
up to $20/mo for related expenses by using a bike on a way to work
FIS contributes $750 if you enroll in Employee Only coverage /$1,500 for all other coverage levels
Prescription drug coverage through Express Scripts (ESI)