Каталог Компанија
Electra.aero
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Electra.aero што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    О нама

    Electra is an innovative aerospace company focused on creating hybrid-electric aircraft for urban and regional mobility. Their goal is to reduce carbon emissions in aviation by developing clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly airplanes that can operate without traditional runways. With support from major players in the aerospace industry, Electra aims to revolutionize the field with their disruptive ideas and world-class team of engineers. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, they also have operations in Cambridge, MA, and Switzerland, and are experiencing rapid growth.

    electra.aero
    Веб-сајт
    2020
    Година оснивања
    31
    Број запослених
    $1M-$10M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Electra.aero

    Остали ресурси