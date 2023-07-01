Каталог Компанија
Disco.co
    Disco is an all-in-one platform designed for virtual academies, bootcamps, and communities to build and expand their learning community. It offers a range of tools to deliver high-quality learning experiences, engage communities, promote brands, and streamline operations. Leading companies like On Deck, Dribbble, and BatteryMBA are already using Disco to grow their learning businesses. Founded by Candice Faktor and Chris Sukornyk, Disco is backed by prominent investors and is at the forefront of the modern learning revolution.

    disco.co
    2020
    31
    $1M-$10M
