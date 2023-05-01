Каталог Компанија
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
Главни увиди
    DIRTT Environmental Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces worldwide. Its ICE software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's solutions include modular walls, ceilings, and floors, millwork, power and network infrastructure, and medical gas piping systems. It serves various industries through independent distribution partners. DIRTT was founded in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.dirtt.net
    Веб-сајт
    2004
    Година оснивања
    989
    Број запослених
    $100M-$250M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

