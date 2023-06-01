Каталог Компанија
Core Technology Solutions
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Core Technology Solutions што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Core Technology Solutions (CTS) is a human experience company that provides superior-class services for digital transformation. They focus on understanding and encompassing the UX and customer journey to lead deployment and service initiatives. CTS accomplishes their goals through human automation, innovative technology, team efficiency, and partnership. They are solely focused on deploying solutions for immediate use by end-users and are a human automation partner focused on the channel; pure B2B. CTS helps their partners leapfrog linear thinking and empowers them with process, workflow, and agile tools to get the outcome they are looking for.

    http://www.core-techs.com
    Веб-сајт
    2003
    Година оснивања
    126
    Број запослених
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Core Technology Solutions

    Повезане компаније

    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси