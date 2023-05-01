Каталог Компанија
Century Services
Главни увиди
    • О нама

    Century Services offers asset valuation, asset conversion to cash, and creative financing solutions to businesses. They also provide managerial resources to organizations in transition or distress. Their team includes appraisers, liquidators, auctioneers, and financing specialists who offer customized solutions. Their services include appraisals, auctions and liquidations, capital and lending, and management services. They emphasize swift turnarounds and provide financial solutions to Canadian-based firms requiring short-term capital where conventional sources are unavailable.

    centuryservices.com
    Веб-сајт
    1983
    Година оснивања
    126
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Остали ресурси