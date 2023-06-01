Каталог Компанија
Centroid Systems
Главни увиди
    О нама

    Centroid is a company that specializes in Oracle technologies and has been in business for over 20 years. They are an Oracle Platinum Partner and have experts in Oracle applications, technology, and hardware implementations. They can help businesses deploy Oracle in the Cloud and maximize their Oracle investment. Centroid invests in top industry talent and uses collaborative, client-focused methods to provide measurable value to clients. Their services include Oracle Consulting, Cloud Managed Services, Infrastructure Solutions, and Cloud Migration.

    http://centroid.com
    Веб-сајт
    1997
    Година оснивања
    126
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

