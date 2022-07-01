Каталог Компанија
CEBS Worldwide
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о CEBS Worldwide што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    We offer solutions and services in the area of Software Product Engineering, OmniChannel Commerce, Customer Experience Management, Digital Analytics, B2B Integration, Marketing Campaign Automation and Personalization, Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Enterprise Content Management and many more. Our goal is to always deliver high quality, strategic & innovative business solutions. We focus on providing the best solutions versus forcing a particular technology or brand. CEBS has a global presence across various continents, with offices now in US, Australia, UK, UAE, Singapore, South Korea and India.

    cebsworldwide.com
    Веб-сајт
    2003
    Година оснивања
    150
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Остали ресурси