Каталог Компанија
Ascendant Studios
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Ascendant Studios што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Ascendant is an independent AAA video game studio with ownership and creative control over their original game, Immortals of Aveum. They are passionate, creative, committed to quality, and focused on fun. Their team of experienced and inspired creators are empowered to have a meaningful impact on the stories they tell and the games they create. They are a distributed team across North America with their home base in downtown San Rafael, California. Their debut single-player magic shooter and original fantasy IP, Immortals of Aveum, will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

    ascendantstudios.com
    Веб-сајт
    2018
    Година оснивања
    126
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Ascendant Studios

    Повезане компаније

    • Netflix
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • Spotify
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси