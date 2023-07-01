Каталог Компанија
AI Squared
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о AI Squared што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    This company helps companies integrate AI into their applications, aiming to provide equitable access to AI technology and insights for all individuals. The founder, Dr. Benjamin Harvey, was inspired by his brothers' experiences in the military and developed a solution to simplify and accelerate AI integration, ultimately protecting lives. Their vision is to create a powerful model integration framework and AI integration software that allows any application to become AI-powered. They provide software and solutions for application developers and analysts to customize the user experience.

    https://squared.ai
    Веб-сајт
    2021
    Година оснивања
    31
    Број запослених
    $1M-$10M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за AI Squared

    Повезане компаније

    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси