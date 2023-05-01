Каталог Компанија
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о 3DLOOK што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    3DLOOK is a company that specializes in AI-first mobile body scanning and virtual fit solutions. Their solutions provide personalized shopping experiences based on a consumer's unique body profiles, reducing returns and driving conversion and engagement. They offer body data analytics that gives brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has won several awards and works with big names in retail. They recently raised $6.5M in a Series A raise and have been recognized as an emerging company disrupting traditional retail with their 3D body scanning technology.

    https://3dlook.me
    Веб-сајт
    2016
    Година оснивања
    126
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за 3DLOOK

