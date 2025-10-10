Podatkovni znanstvenik Plača v Burbank, CA

$129,000
Mediana skupnega nadomestila
Mediana skupnega nadomestila
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
|Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
|Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
1:1 pogajanje za plačo
Bodi plačan, ne izigran. Pomagali smo ljudem, kot si ti, do povišanj za 30.000+ $ (včasih celo 300.000+ $).
Pregled življenjepisa
Nehaj se prijavljati na delovna mesta. Dosegaj, da kadroviki lovijo tebe.
Kakšna je plača Podatkovni znanstvenik v Burbank, CA?
Povprečna celotna kompenzacija za Podatkovni znanstvenik v Burbank, CA je $129,000.
Kakšna je minimalna plača Podatkovni znanstvenik v Burbank, CA?
Čeprav ni določene minimalne plače za Podatkovni znanstvenik v Burbank, CA, je povprečna celotna kompenzacija $129,000.
Katero podjetje najbolje plačuje Podatkovni znanstvenik v Burbank, CA?
Najbolje plačujoče podjetje za Podatkovni znanstvenik v Burbank, CA je Snap s povprečno celotno kompenzacijo $505,000.
Imam drugo vprašanje
Je bila ta stran uporabna?