Zions Bancorporation Plače

Plače Zions Bancorporation se gibljejo od $35,323 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Služba za stranke na spodnjem koncu do $236,175 za Vodja produktov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Zions Bancorporation. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/14/2025

Programski inženir
Median $100K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $118K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
Median $108K

Poslovni analitik
Median $80K
Poslovne operacije
$68.3K
Vodja poslovnih operacij
$80.4K
Služba za stranke
$35.3K
Naložbeni bančnik
$70.4K
Vodja produktov
$236K
Vodja programov
$156K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Zions Bancorporation je Vodja produktov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $236,175. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Zions Bancorporation je $90,200.

