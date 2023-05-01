Imenik podjetij
Zenoss
Najpomembnejší vpogledi
    • O podjetju

    Zenoss provides Software-Defined IT Operations™ to organizations in GalaxZ. They work with large organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Zenoss develops software that builds real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing holistic health and performance insights. Forbes listed Zenoss as one of the best cloud companies to work for in 2015 and 2016. They are hiring the best talent to join their team and grow their efforts. Zenoss offers an award-winning product and the opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the technology industry.

    http://www.zenoss.com
    Spletna stran
    2005
    Leto ustanovitve
    351
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

