ZenBusiness Plače

Plače ZenBusiness se gibljejo od $105,470 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Trženje na spodnjem koncu do $175,000 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri ZenBusiness. Zadnja posodobitev: 9/2/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $175K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Podatkovni analitik
$131K
Trženje
$105K

Vodja izdelkov
$154K
Vodja programa
$159K
Vodja projekta
$150K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri ZenBusiness je Programski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $175,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri ZenBusiness je $152,236.

