Yellow.ai Vodja produktov Plače

Mediana Vodja produktov nadomestila in India pri Yellow.ai znaša skupaj ₹5.29M na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yellow.ai. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Yellow.ai
Senior Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Skupaj na leto
$60.1K
Raven
-
Osnovna plača
$51.8K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
3 Leta
Leta izkušenj
7 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Yellow.ai?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja produktov pri Yellow.ai in India znaša letno skupno plačilo ₹8,064,901. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Yellow.ai za vlogo Vodja produktov in India je ₹4,553,698.

