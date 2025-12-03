Imenik podjetij
Yanolja
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plače
  • Človeški viri

  • Vse plače Človeški viri

Yanolja Človeški viri Plače

Mediana Človeški viri nadomestila in Korea, South pri Yanolja znaša skupaj ₩74.1M na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yanolja. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Skupaj na leto
$52K
Raven
P4
Osnovna plača
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
1 Leto
Leta izkušenj
7 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Yanolja?
Najnovejše prijave plač
DodajDodaj plačoDodaj plačilo

Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvozi podatkeOglej si odprta delovna mesta

Prispevaj

Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

Naročite se na preverjene Človeški viri ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Človeški viri pri Yanolja in Korea, South znaša letno skupno plačilo ₩78,913,825. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Yanolja za vlogo Človeški viri in Korea, South je ₩74,097,348.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Yanolja

Povezana podjetja

  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Spotify
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yanolja/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.