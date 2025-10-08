Imenik podjetij
Yandex
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plače
  • Arhitekt rešitev

  • Cloud Security Architect

  • Russia

Yandex Cloud Security Architect Plače v Russia

Cloud Security Architect nadomestilo in Russia pri Yandex se giblje od RUB 4.21M na year za G16 do RUB 9.08M na year za G18. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yandex. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 10/8/2025

Povprečna Stopnja
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Prikaži 4 Več stopenj
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje

RUB 13.46M

Bodite plačani, ne izigrávani

Pogajali smo se za tisoče ponudb in redno dosegamo povečanja za 30.000 $ ali več (včasih tudi 300.000 $ ali več). Pogajajte se za svojo plačo ali pa preglejte svoj življenjepis pri resničnih strokovnjakih - zaposlovalcih, ki se s tem ukvarjajo vsak dan.

Najnovejše prijave plač
DodajDodaj plačoDodaj plačilo

Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvozi podatkeOglej si odprta delovna mesta

Razpored pridobivanja

25%

LETO 1

25%

LETO 2

25%

LETO 3

25%

LETO 4

Vrsta delnic
RSU

Pri Yandex so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:

  • 25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

Naročite se na preverjene Arhitekt rešitev ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Cloud Security Architect pri Yandex in Russia znaša letno skupno plačilo RUB 11,776,100. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Yandex za vlogo Cloud Security Architect in Russia je RUB 4,603,241.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Yandex

Povezana podjetja

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri