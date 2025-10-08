Varnostni programski inženir nadomestilo in Russia pri Yandex se giblje od RUB 3M na year za G16 do RUB 4.82M na year za G17. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in Russia znaša skupaj RUB 3.29M. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yandex. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 10/8/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3M
RUB 2.78M
RUB 0
RUB 217K
G17
RUB 4.82M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 0
RUB 443K
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
25%
LETO 1
25%
LETO 2
25%
LETO 3
25%
LETO 4
Pri Yandex so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.