Vrsta delnic

RSU

Pri Yandex so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:

25 % se pridobi v 1st - LETO ( 6.25 % četrtletno )

25 % se pridobi v 2nd - LETO ( 6.25 % četrtletno )

25 % se pridobi v 3rd - LETO ( 6.25 % četrtletno )

25 % se pridobi v 4th - LETO ( 6.25 % četrtletno )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.