Inženir strojnega učenja nadomestilo in Moscow Metro Area pri Yandex se giblje od RUB 1.47M na year za G14 do RUB 5.74M na year za G17. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yandex. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 10/8/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.38M
RUB 0
RUB 88.1K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 4.8K
RUB 225K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.83M
RUB 122K
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.74M
RUB 4.75M
RUB 195K
RUB 790K
25%
LETO 1
25%
LETO 2
25%
LETO 3
25%
LETO 4
Pri Yandex so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.