Inženir podatkov nadomestilo in Moscow Metro Area pri Yandex se giblje od RUB 2.94M na year za G15 do RUB 5.16M na year za G17. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yandex. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 10/8/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 2.94M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 35K
RUB 361K
G16
RUB 3.72M
RUB 3.32M
RUB 0
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.16M
RUB 4.86M
RUB 0
RUB 302K
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
25%
LETO 1
25%
LETO 2
25%
LETO 3
25%
LETO 4
Pri Yandex so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.