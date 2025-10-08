Backend programski inženir nadomestilo in Russia pri Yandex se giblje od RUB 1.98M na year za G14 do RUB 7.65M na year za G18. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in Russia znaša skupaj RUB 3.62M. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yandex. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 10/8/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 797K
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
25%
LETO 1
25%
LETO 2
25%
LETO 3
25%
LETO 4
Pri Yandex so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.