Backend programski inženir nadomestilo in Kazakhstan pri Yandex se giblje od KZT 17.6M na year do KZT 44.14M. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in Kazakhstan znaša skupaj KZT 25.43M. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yandex. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 10/8/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice ()
Bonus
G14
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G15
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G16
KZT 30.49M
KZT 25.14M
KZT 873K
KZT 4.48M
G17
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
25%
LETO 1
25%
LETO 2
25%
LETO 3
25%
LETO 4
Pri Yandex so RSUs predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (6.25% četrtletno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.