Imenik podjetij
Yalantis
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plače
  • Poslovni analitik

  • Vse plače Poslovni analitik

Yalantis Poslovni analitik Plače

Mediana Poslovni analitik nadomestila in Ukraine pri Yalantis znaša skupaj UAH 2.11M na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Yalantis. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Skupaj na leto
$50.4K
Raven
Senior
Osnovna plača
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
3 Leta
Leta izkušenj
10 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Yalantis?
Najnovejše prijave plač
DodajDodaj plačoDodaj plačilo

Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvozi podatkeOglej si odprta delovna mesta

Prispevaj

Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

Naročite se na preverjene Poslovni analitik ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Poslovni analitik pri Yalantis in Ukraine znaša letno skupno plačilo UAH 2,263,194. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Yalantis za vlogo Poslovni analitik in Ukraine je UAH 2,112,314.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Yalantis

Povezana podjetja

  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yalantis/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.