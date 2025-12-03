Imenik podjetij
Mediana Programski inženir nadomestila in United States pri XYZ Robotics znaša skupaj $103K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete XYZ Robotics. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
XYZ Robotics
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Skupaj na leto
$103K
Raven
L3
Osnovna plača
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$2.5K
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
0 Leta
Leta izkušenj
2 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri XYZ Robotics?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Plače pripravnikov

Razpored pridobivanja

25%

LETO 1

25%

LETO 2

25%

LETO 3

25%

LETO 4

Pri XYZ Robotics so Dodelitve delnic/kapitalskih deležev predmet 4-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:

  • 25% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (25.00% letno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% se pridobi v 4th-LETO (2.08% mesečno)



Full-Stack programski inženir

QA programski inženir

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Programski inženir pri XYZ Robotics in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $132,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri XYZ Robotics za vlogo Programski inženir in United States je $102,500.

