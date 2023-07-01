Imenik podjetij
    • O podjetju

    WNDYR is a company that specializes in productivity and human behavior within technology products. They help teams navigate the use of multiple SaaS applications and adapt to decentralized work environments. WNDYR offers consulting, onboarding, integrations, and automations to help teams transform and embrace the future of work. They provide project-based or managed service packages through virtual interactions. Their product, PATTYRN, uses AI-driven data analysis to accelerate teams within their work systems. WNDYR aims to simplify processes so that teams can focus on their best work.

    http://wndyr.com
    Spletna stran
    2016
    Leto ustanovitve
    31
    Število zaposlenih
    $1M-$10M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri