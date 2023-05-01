Imenik podjetij
Willow Plače

Plače Willow se gibljejo od $24,477 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Človeški viri na spodnjem koncu do $208,950 za Ustanovitelj na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Willow. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Podatkovni znanstvenik
$114K
Ustanovitelj
$209K
Človeški viri
$24.5K

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Willow je Ustanovitelj at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $208,950. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Willow je $113,968.

Drugi viri