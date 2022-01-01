Imenik podjetij
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Plače

Plače Willis Towers Watson se gibljejo od $19,281 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Cybersecurity Analyst na spodnjem koncu do $227,515 za Arhitekt rešitev na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Willis Towers Watson. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuar
Median $123K
Poslovni analitik
Median $65K
Svetovalni upravni strokovnjak
Median $90K

Vodja izdelkov
Median $107K
Poslovni razvoj
$46.5K
Služba za stranke
$69.7K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$41.7K
Vodja projekta
$79K
Prodaja
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Programski inženir
$54.1K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
Median $120K
Arhitekt rešitev
$228K
Celotne nagrade
$81.3K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Willis Towers Watson je Arhitekt rešitev at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $227,515. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Willis Towers Watson je $74,339.

Drugi viri