Western Midstream Partners
    • O podjetju

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Spletna stran
    2007
    Leto ustanovitve
    1,127
    Število zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri