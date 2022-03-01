Imenik podjetij
Western Governors University Plače

Plače Western Governors University se gibljejo od $131,340 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Kadrovik na spodnjem koncu do $154,400 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Western Governors University. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/17/2025

Programski inženir
Median $154K
Vodja produktov
Median $135K
Kadrovik
$131K

Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Western Governors University je Programski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $154,400. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Western Governors University je $135,000.

