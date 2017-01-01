Imenik podjetij
Wathen, DeShong & Juncker
    Wathen, DeShong & Juncker, LLP (WDJ) is a premier accounting firm serving Southeast Texas since 1968. With over five decades of expertise, we deliver comprehensive financial solutions including accounting, audit, consulting, payroll, and tax services. Our dedicated team combines industry knowledge with personalized attention to help individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. At WDJ, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships while providing strategic guidance and reliable service tailored to each client's unique needs.

    wdjcpa.com
    Spletna stran
    1968
    Leto ustanovitve
    35
    Število zaposlenih
    Sedež

