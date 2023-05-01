Imenik podjetij
Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop Plače

Plače Walker & Dunlop se gibljejo od $70,350 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $310,440 za Vodja podatkovne znanosti na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Walker & Dunlop. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/23/2025

Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$310K
Finančni analitik
$219K
Programski inženir
$70.4K

Vodja programskega inženirstva
$173K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Walker & Dunlop je Vodja podatkovne znanosti at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $310,440. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Walker & Dunlop je $196,180.

Drugi viri

