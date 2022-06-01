Imenik podjetij
Vulcan Cyber Plače

Plače Vulcan Cyber se gibljejo od $129,052 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $174,125 za Prodajni inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Vulcan Cyber. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/13/2025

Programski inženir
Median $129K
Trženjske operacije
$148K
Prodajni inženir
$174K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Vulcan Cyber je Prodajni inženir at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $174,125. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Vulcan Cyber je $147,900.

Drugi viri