    O podjetju

    Verano™ is a national, vertically-integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective organic cannabis products that enhance health and wellness and by positively impacting the communities it serves. Verano develops and produces a well-rounded suite of limited edition, fashion-forward cannabis products, which offer superior medicinal therapies and inspirational product options. It designs, builds, and operates unique Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that ensure an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and satisfaction in both medical and adult-use markets.

    https://verano.com
    Spletna stran
    2014
    Leto ustanovitve
    430
    Število zaposlenih
    $50M-$100M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Drugi viri