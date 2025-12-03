Imenik podjetij
Mediana Strojni inženir nadomestila in United States pri USPTO znaša skupaj $78K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete USPTO. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
USPTO
Patent Examiner
Alexandria, VA
Skupaj na leto
$78K
Raven
GS-7
Osnovna plača
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Leta v podjetju
0 Leta
Leta izkušenj
0 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri USPTO?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Strojni inženir pri USPTO in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $118,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri USPTO za vlogo Strojni inženir in United States je $76,500.

Drugi viri

