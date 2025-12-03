Imenik podjetij
USPS
Mediana Služba za stranke nadomestila in United States pri USPS znaša skupaj $52K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete USPS. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Skupaj na leto
$52K
Raven
L3
Osnovna plača
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
6 Leta
Leta izkušenj
7 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri USPS?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Služba za stranke pri USPS in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $88,170. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri USPS za vlogo Služba za stranke in United States je $52,000.

