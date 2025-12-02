Imenik podjetij
U.S Department of State
Mediana Pravno nadomestila in United States pri U.S Department of State znaša skupaj $195K na year.

Mediani paket
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Skupaj na leto
$195K
Raven
-
Osnovna plača
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
5 Leta
Leta izkušenj
11 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri U.S Department of State?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Pravno pri U.S Department of State in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $195,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri U.S Department of State za vlogo Pravno in United States je $195,000.

Drugi viri

