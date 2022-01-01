Imenik podjetij
UPMC Plače

Plače UPMC se gibljejo od $75,375 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja projektov na spodnjem koncu do $175,000 za Aktuar na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri UPMC. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/16/2025

Programski inženir
Median $93K
Aktuar
Median $175K
Računovodja
$78.4K

Poslovni analitik
Median $80K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$89.6K
Oblikovalec produktov
$121K
Vodja oblikovanja produktov
$134K
Vodja produktov
$112K
Vodja projektov
$75.4K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$85.4K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$102K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri UPMC je Aktuar z letnim skupnim plačilom $175,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri UPMC je $93,000.

