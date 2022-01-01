Imenik podjetij
Upland Software Plače

Plače Upland Software se gibljejo od $7,948 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Človeški viri na spodnjem koncu do $124,574 za Trženje na zgornjem koncu. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/16/2025

Človeški viri
$7.9K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$66.3K
Trženje
$125K

Vodja produktov
$62.7K
Programski inženir
$34.4K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Upland Software je Trženje at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $124,574. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Upland Software je $62,712.

