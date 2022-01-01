Imenik podjetij
upGrad Plače

Plače upGrad se gibljejo od $11,000 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Prodaja na spodnjem koncu do $53,752 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri upGrad. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/16/2025

Vodja produktov
Median $21.6K
Trženje
Median $27.3K
Programski inženir
Median $53.8K

Prodaja
Median $11K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $22.6K
Poslovni razvoj
$11.8K
Oblikovalec produktov
$14.3K
Vodja programov
$45.5K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$49.8K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri upGrad je Programski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $53,752. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri upGrad je $22,635.

