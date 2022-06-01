Adresár Spoločností
Telvista
Top poznatky
    • O nás

    Telvista is a premier provider of contact solutions that drive customer loyalty and create competitive advantage for our clients. With our highly trained staff of support professionals, we deliver superior service that protects and promotes our clients'​ brands in the traditional channels and we are specialists in social media.Telvista provides creative, high-quality business solutions to a wide range of companies – from the Fortune 1000 to fast-growing start-ups. We consistently provide each client with innovative solutions specifically designed to increase revenues and lower costs.We serve a large client base and a diverse set of industries, including technology, telecommunications, financial services, retail, and others.

    telvista.com
    Webstránka
    1997
    Rok založenia
    3,000
    # Zamestnancov
    $500M-$1B
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

    Ďalšie zdroje