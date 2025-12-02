Imenik podjetij
Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Programski inženir Plače

Mediana Programski inženir nadomestila in United Arab Emirates pri Technology Innovation Institute znaša skupaj AED 455K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Technology Innovation Institute. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/2/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Skupaj na leto
$124K
Raven
Senior Engineer
Osnovna plača
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Leta v podjetju
2 Leta
Leta izkušenj
4 Leta
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Technology Innovation Institute?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Plače pripravnikov

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Programski inženir pri Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates znaša letno skupno plačilo AED 682,948. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Technology Innovation Institute za vlogo Programski inženir in United Arab Emirates je AED 455,062.

Drugi viri

