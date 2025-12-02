Mediana Strojni inženir nadomestila in United States pri TechnipFMC znaša skupaj $86K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete TechnipFMC. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/2/2025
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
|Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technipfmc/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.