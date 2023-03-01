Adresár Spoločností
Straive
Pracujete tu? Nárokujte si svoju spoločnosť

Straive Platy

Platový rozsah Straive sa pohybuje od $3,354 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Administrativni asistent na spodnom konci do $61,519 pre Vodja izdelka na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Straive. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/23/2025

$160K

Dostanete zaplatené, nebudete oklamaní

Vyjednali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 tisíc $ (niekedy 300 tisíc $+).Dajte si vyjednať plat alebo váš životopis skontrolovaný skutočnými expertmi - náborármi, ktorí to robia denne.

Administrativni asistent
$3.4K
Tekstopisec
$5K
Znanstvenik podatkov
$12K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Vodja izdelka
$61.5K
Razvijalec programske opreme
$7.3K
Arhitekt rešitev
$46.8K
Chýba vaša pozícia?

Hľadať všetky platy na našej stránke kompenzácií alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at Straive is Vodja izdelka at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $61,519. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Straive is $9,612.

Odporúčané ponuky práce

    Nenašli sa žiadne odporúčané ponuky práce pre Straive

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje